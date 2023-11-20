Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus has finally confirmed the launch date of its upcoming flagship smartphone OnePlus 12 which is set on December 4 at 7 pm local time in China. The brand will complete its glorious 10-year journey in the smartphone market on the same date. The firm was founded in December 2013 by Pete Lau and Carl Pei. Since Qualcomm announced its latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, major smartphone brands such as iQOO, OPPO, Vivo, and Realme have started teasing their upcoming smartphones powered with Qualcomm’s latest chipset and now OnePlus has also confirmed to launch its upcoming OnePlus 12 flagship smartphone that will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood.

OnePlus’s upcoming OnePlus 12 flagship smartphone was recently spotted on the Geekbench listings website, revealing key features of the smartphone. Aside from the processor, the OnePlus 12 will feature a massive 16GB of RAM and will run Android 14 based on Oxygen OS out of the box. The OnePlus 12 with model number CPH2581 scored 2169 and 6501 points in single and multi-core on Geekbench V6.

Also Read: OnePlus Open Review

Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus 12 specifications surfaced online. It will feature a 6.8-inch 2K LTPO BOE OLED display with support for a maximum 120Hz refresh rate and up to 2600 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is said to feature up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. As for software, the Chinese variant will ship with ColorOS 14 while the international variant will be supposed to run on Oxygen OS 14 out of the box.

For lenses, the device will feature a triple rear camera setup at the back. The 50MP Sony IMX966 main unit is joined by a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide lens and a 64MP telephoto lens with a 3x periscope lens. It houses a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

However, the global release date of the OnePlus 12 is still under the wrap. For instance, the OnePlus 11 launched in January this year, and the global release followed in February. In comparison, the OnePlus 12 is launching one month earlier than its predecessor, so we can expect the new OnePlus flagship to launch globally as early as January 2024.