Since Qualcomm announced its latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, major smartphone brands such as iQOO, OPPO, Vivo, and Realme have started teasing their upcoming smartphones powered with Qualcomm’s latest chipset and now OnePlus has also confirmed to launch its upcoming OnePlus 12 flagship smartphone that will feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood.

OnePlus’s upcoming OnePlus 12 flagship smartphone was recently spotted on the Geekbench listings website, revealing key features of the smartphone. Aside from the processor, the OnePlus 12 will feature a massive 16GB of RAM and will run Android 14 based on Oxygen OS out of the box. The OnePlus 12 with model number CPH2581 scored 2169 and 6501 points in single and multi-core on Geekbench V6.

Ahead of the launch, the OnePlus 12 specifications surfaced online. It will feature a 2K LTPO BOE OLED display with support for a maximum 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is said to feature up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

For lenses, the device will feature a triple rear camera setup at the back. The 50MP Sony IMX966 main unit is joined by a 48MP Sony IMX581 ultra-wide lens and a 64MP telephoto lens with a 3x periscope lens. It houses a 5,400mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.