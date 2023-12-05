OnePlus has officially unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 12, in China, with the device set to go on sale starting December 11. The announcement comes hot on the heels of the company’s teaser of the phone’s design last week, showcasing a stunning white color variant and a new Flowy Emerald model.

Impressive Hardware and Storage Upgrades

The OnePlus 12 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, marking a significant upgrade in performance. The device also boasts an impressive 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a whopping 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage, making it the first OnePlus phone to offer such massive storage capacity. For those who don’t require as much memory and storage, the phone is also available in 12GB/256GB, 16GB/512GB, and 16GB/1TB variants.

Stunning Display and Battery Features

The OnePlus 12 sports a 6.82-inch QHD+ display with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz. What sets this display apart is its ability to reach up to 1600 nits in daily use and an incredible 4500 nits in HDR content, surpassing the capabilities of other flagship smartphones. Additionally, the device is equipped with a large 5400mAh battery and supports 100W wired charging, as well as 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Cutting-Edge Technology and Camera Capabilities

In terms of connectivity, the OnePlus 12 features Wi-Fi 7, global 5G bands, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, AptX HD codecs, and LHDC. The Chinese model also boasts IP65 dust and water resistance, a notable improvement from previous models.

The device comes with OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14 out of the box and is promised to receive four OS updates. The standout feature of the phone is its camera setup, which includes a 50MP f/1.6 Sony LYTIA LYT808 module, a 64MP OmniVision OV64B zoom lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 48MP wide-angle lens.

Global Launch and Availability

While the OnePlus 12 is currently available in China, the global launch is scheduled for “early 2024.” Although the exact date has not been confirmed by OnePlus, a previous leak suggested that the global launch could take place on January 24, 2024.

With its impressive hardware, storage upgrades, stunning display, and advanced camera capabilities, the OnePlus 12 is poised to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, the OnePlus 11. Tech enthusiasts and smartphone users can look forward to experiencing the device’s cutting-edge features and performance in the near future.