OnePlus 7 Pro arrives at T-Mobile

One of the most anticipated phones of 2019 is now official. Indeed, the OnePlus 7 Pro has been announced, and T-Mobile has started to offer the new device.

<a href="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" ><img src="//titangate-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=540030545&cs=75a916c907&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border=0 alt></a>

The OnePlus 7 Pro is among the most powerful phones on the market and features a massive 6.67-inch display. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, the handset packs 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

The OnePlus 7 Pro houses three cameras, including a 48-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization and f/1.6 aperture. Additionally, it has a 16-megapixel wide camera and 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The camera can capture slow motion 1080p video at 240 frames per second, RAW photos, and other modes. The front-facing 16-megapixel camera pops up from inside the phone and has an f/2.0 aperture.

The fingerprint reader is embedded into the gigantic fluid AMOLED screen. Speaking of which, the OnePlus 7 Pro’s display has a 3,120 x 1,440 resolution with HDR10/10+ video, and a 90Hz refresh rate. It’s essentially all screen for the front side of the phone.

A 4,000mAh battery can be fast charged with 50% power in just 20 minutes. Rounding out some of the hardware are USB Type-C, NFC, Cat. 18 LTE, and stereo speakers.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is available in Mirror Grey and Nebula Blue for $700 or $29.17 per month for two years. T-Mobile will offer it online and in stores starting on Friday, May 17. In the few days beforehand, however, you can get your hands on it at the T-Mobile store in Times Square.

Consumers can also find the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage for $670 and a 12GB/256GB model for just $750 through the OnePlus website. All versions will be sold starting on May 17.