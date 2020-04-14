OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro formally unveiled

The fight for “phone of the year” gets more interesting today as the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro formally make their debut. Indeed, they bring to the table a whole array of top-notch hardware but balanced with somewhat wallet-friendly price tags.

In an online press event on Tuesday, Chinese phone maker OnePlus shared the key features for its flagship experience for 2020. Here’s what you need to know about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Pro

As a follow-up to the OnePlus 7, the OnePlus 8 Pro is available in Ultramarine Blue, Onyx Black, and Glacial Green, and comes with an IP68 rating for water resistance. Moreover, it offers up fast (30W) wireless charging. If you haven’t paid close attention to previous OnePlus phones, you’d likely not know that these two features are new for 2020.

OnePlus 8 Pro 1 of 4

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a 6.78-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate that can show more than 1 billion colors. There is a small punch-hole for the front-facing camera.

Around back are four cameras, led by a 48-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, 3x telephoto, and a color filter sensor for effects and filters.

OnePlus 8

Similar in design, it’s a slightly more compact experience with a 6.55-inch display. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate which should make for a silky smooth scrolling and gaming.

As for cameras, there are three on the back: a 48-megapixel main lens, 16-megapixel ultra-wide, and a macro camera.

OnePlus 8 1 of 3

Although it does boast 30W fast charging, the OnePlus 8 does not have wireless charging capabilities. Additionally, it doesn’t have the water resistance present in the Pro model.

In the area of performance, the OnePlus 8 series will be no slouch. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor powers the devices. Further, they’re both equipped with 5G connectivity.

Availability

Sales for the OnePlus 8 line get started later this month (April 29) for both the US and Canada. Pre-orders are available now for Europe with the on-sale date of April 21.

OnePlus 8 w/8GB RAM/128GB storage – $699

OnePlus 8 w/ 12GB RAM/256GB storage – $799

OnePlus 8 Pro w/ 8GB RAM/128GB storage – $899

OnePlus 8 Pro w/ 12GB RAM/256GB storage – $999

The OnePlus 8 Pro will be sold through OnePlus website and via Amazon; the OnePlus 8 will also be offered through T-Mobile and Verizon.

The OnePlus 8 5G smartphone is coming to T-Mobile on April 29 with an exclusive Interstellar Glow color. Verizon will sell the new OnePlus 8 5G UW for $33.33 a month for 24 months on Verizon Device Payment ($799.99 retail).