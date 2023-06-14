OnePlus is likely to launch its latest Ace series smartphone in China soon. Leaks suggest that the upcoming smartphone will be the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro and it is expected to debut between July and August month, although OnePlus hasn’t confirmed any details yet. Reliable Tipster Digital Chat Station has already revealed the key specifications of the Upcoming OnePlus Ace 2 Pro smartphone.

OnePlus’s upcoming Ace 2 Pro is said to feature a curved AMOLED display with a 1.5k pixel resolution and high PWM dimming. Though the exact display specs haven’t been revealed yet. The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor paired with Adreno GPU.

In terms of lenses, the smartphone is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) support. The smartphone will house a 5,000mA battery and reportedly offers two charging options for the Ace 2 Pro- the base version will come with support for 100W fast charging whereas the high-end model will feature 150W fast charging support.

Rumors suggest that the Ace 2 Pro will be limited to only Chinese markets and for the global markets, it may be launched as a OnePlus 11T. OnePlus did the same thing with the Ace 2 which was launched as a OnePlus 11R in the global markets.

