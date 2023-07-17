OnePlus is excited to announce the release of a package pairing their current flagship, the OnePlus 11, with a collector’s box featuring the Genshin character, Xiangling.

Known for creating high-performance devices that provide a smooth experience and stunning visuals, OnePlus offers the perfect gaming experience for games like Genshin. The OnePlus 11 comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB memory with the Hyperboost Gaming Engine that optimizes the phone’s performance during gameplay. Additionally, the top-of-the-line cooling system ensures extended gaming sessions at high-performance levels while maintaining a comfortable temperature.

The collector’s box design reflects Xiangling’s passion for cooking and her rich culture. It includes a collaboration book, Xiangling stickers, character cards, a pin resembling the Stove God Guoba, and, of course, the OnePlus 11 5G with 16GB RAM in Titan Black.

Here is a summary of key events related to this collaboration:

– July 17th, 9:00 AM Eastern: Full unboxing content or review embargo releases, along with news on box contents.

– July 21st, 10:00 AM Eastern: 1,000 limited edition boxes will be available for purchase on OnePlus.com.

Official images of the collaboration can be found in the gallery below. The 1,000 limited edition boxes will be available on OnePlus.com in the US and CA, and on BestBuy.com in the US only. The box is priced at $799.99 USD/ $1149.99 CAD.

To purchase the box from OnePlus.com, please visit this link, which will be updated on July 21st at 10 AM Eastern: https://www.oneplus.com/us/oneplus-11 with Best Buy availability to be announced on a later date. This is an elaborate unboxing and variation to the OnePlus 11 unboxing experience we had, but may be one that pays off. The global popularity of Genshin is massive.

1 of 8

OnePlus Keyboard 81 Pro in partnership with Keychron

In addition to the Genshin Xiangling OnePlus 11, the company has collaborated with Keychron to produce the Keyboard 81 Pro. This mechanical keyboard will come in two versions: the Winter Bonfire and Summer Breeze.

OnePlus says this isn’t just a color variant. The Winter Bonfire and Summer Breeze will feature design and cosmetic differences along with distinct keycaps and switches for each model. The keyboards will cost $239 in the United States and can be purchased when the sales launch on July 26 from the link below.

https://www.oneplus.com/us/product/keyboard-81-pro