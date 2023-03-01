OnePlus announces OnePlus 11 Concept at MWC 2023

A few weeks ago OnePlus introduced its most powerful smartphone to date in the OnePlus 11 5G (read our review). To take things a bit further OnePlus unveiled its OnePlus 11 Concept at the MWC 2023 Barcelona, Spain. OnePlus integrated a new liquid cooling system into the OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone, which OnePlus called Active CryoFlux Cooling.

The OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone got a very futuristic design and beautiful aesthetics too. The Active CryoFlux is the company’s new cooling solution which is beautifully forged into the rear side of the smartphone. The cooling system employs an industrial-grade piezoelectric ceramic micropump which pumps the fluid through a series of tubes between lower and upper diaphragms that ensures fast and smooth performance even at higher temperatures.

Usually, we saw this type of liquid cooling technology in high-end gaming PCs which allows processors to run at their full potential. OnePlus brings this tech to the OnePlus 11 Concept smartphone which is indeed great. According to the OnePlus, if this cooling system implements in the smartphone, it will be the game changer in mobile cooling technology.

OnePlus Claims that the Active CryoFlux brings down a smartphone’s temperature by up to 2.1°C during gaming which improves the game’s frame rate by 3-4°. During charging, the cooling technology brings down the smartphone’s temperature up to 1.6°C which increases fast charging time by 30-45 seconds.

To showcase its innovative cooling technology, OnePlus has used a curved transparent back which lets you see the mesmerizing view of the Active CryoFlux coolant liquid flows from the pipelines.

You get to see Icy blue Active CryoFlux liquid flowing around the camera unit like a halo and the circular panel is surrounded by a Gullioche etching pattern which is usually found in luxury timepieces.

The device is purely a concept and it’s unclear whether OnePlus will put it into production.