The never settle brand announced a new member to its most affordable lineup of smartphones today with the OnePlus Nord N200 5G for a price of $240. Like previous Nord phones, this one promises to give you high-end features without the high cost.

For starters, the Nord N200 5G features a 6.49-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate to ensure smoother transitions and images on the screen. Also, as the name suggests, it will be a 5G phone, and quite an affordable one at that.

Advertisements

Besides the display and 5G connectivity, the rest of the specs are mostly what you’d expect from an entry-level phone these days. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset, 4GB of RAM, and includes 64GB of storage. There’s also a microSD card slot allowing you to expand the storage further.

That should be helpful in storing all of the photos you’ll be taking with the OnePlus Nord N200 5G’s triple camera setup on the rear of the device. We don’t know much about the focal length of the cameras on the back, whether or not there is a zoom lens or if the additional cameras are for portrait or macros, but we do know that the main shooter uses a 13MP sensor.

When it comes time to take some selfies, the hole-punch camera on the front of the device uses an even larger sensor coming in at 16MP.

Finally, keeping that 90Hz display lit up is a 5,000mAh battery which OnePlus says will allow you to spend hours watching TV, playing graphically intense games, or browsing the internet without fear of the device running out of juice. However, when you do need to charge up, the Nord N200 5G uses 18W charging to make sure you can fill up quickly and ditch the cable.

Sales of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will begin on June 25, 2021, at 11 am ET with a price of $240 USD. T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile are the exclusive carrier partners for the phone here in the U.S., but it will also be available for purchase unlocked from Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and OnePlus.com.