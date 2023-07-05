OnePlus is expanding its Nord series portfolio with the launch of its new Nord 3 smartphone. The successor to the OnePlus Nord 2T (which was launched last year) comes with notable improvements in terms of performance, camera upgrades, long-term software update support, and whole much more.

OnePlus Nord 3 is up for pre-orders in European markets and the open sales will commence on July 12th. For Indian markets, the smartphone will available from July 15 via OnePlus India’s official website and Amazon. It looks like OnePlus doesn’t have any plans to announce the Nord 3 device in the US markets and that’s not even surprising, OnePlus released the Nord series for limited markets only. The UK availability is still under wrap although the phone is already listed as coming soon on the OnePlus UK site at a price of £499 for the 16GB RAM variant.

OnePlus Nord 3 retails at €449 (~$490) for the base 8/128GB storage model while the 16/256GB model costs €549 (~598). For the Indian markets, the Nord 3 starts at Rs 33,999 for the base 8/128GB variant and the high-end 16/256GB retail at 37,999. It comes in Tempest Gray and Misty Green color options.

The Nord 3 has a 6.74-inch 1.5K AMOLED flat display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. Powering the smartphone by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset configured with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The device runs on Oxygen OS 13.1 based on Android 13 out of the box. OnePlus promises three major Android updates and four years of security updates for the Nord 3 phone.

For optics, OnePlus packs the 50MP primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) in the Nord 3. It’s the same camera sensor OnePlus used in its recently launched OnePlus 11 (Review) flagship smartphone. The main camera is paired with 8MP ultrawide shooter and 2MP macro unit and a 16MP front camera for selfies and video chats.

It packs a 5,000mAH battery with support for 80W fast charging tech which is claimed to charge the phone 0 to 60% in just 15 minutes. OnePlus also added its signature physical Alert Slider button on the right side of the smartphone.