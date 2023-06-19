OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of its next Nord series smartphone- the OnePlus Nord 3. The firm has officially announced that its upcoming Nord smartphone will be launched globally in July. Though the exact launch time frame and the specific device haven’t been revealed yet. “The Lab” Campaign (which was initially introduced for the OnePlus 3 and 3T) on the brand’s community forum suggests that the Nord 3 will be first unveiled in Europe, APAC regions, and India.

Ahead of the launch, specifications, renders, and pricing have already leaked about the Nord 3. Let’s take a look at the details what we know so far.

Recently launched in China, the device OnePlus Ace 2V is expected to come as a Nord 3 internationally, despite both having almost very similar specifications except the camera specs. Leaks suggest that the Nord 3 will feature a triple rear camera setup with 50MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP front-facing camera. While the Ace 2V has a 64MP triple rear camera setup with OIS on the board.

Moreover, the device is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimesity 9000 chipset paired with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It is expected to come with a massive 5,000mAH battery with 80W fast charging support. The Nord 3 smartphone is likely to feature a 6.74-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate support.