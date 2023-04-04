OnePlus has officially launched the OnePlus Nord 3 Lite 5G smartphone in the Indian market. The phone comes with decent upgrades over its predecessor including a signature 108MP camera, 67W fast charging, and whole much more. The company also unveiled the latest OnePlus Nord Buds 2 with ANC alongside the smartphone. Have a look at the detailed specifications and pricing of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G smartphone.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate support, a 20:9 aspect ratio, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. For optics, the device features a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 108MP primary camera with EIS support joined by a 2MP depth camera and a 2MP macro lens. you’ll get a 16MP snapper for selfies and video chats.

For chipset, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor which is the same chipset the brand used in the Nord CE 2 Lite. The chipset based on 6nm architecture offers decent performance. It packs 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS2.2 internal storage. The phone runs on Android 13 based on Oxygen OS 13.1 out of the box.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G houses a 5,000mAH battery with 67W fast charging support which is up from 33W in the Nord CE 2 Lite. The smartphone’s battery easily offers a day-long battery life and the OnePlus claims that the smartphone will last a whole day with just 30 mins of charge.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes in two variant options- the 8GB + 128GB variant costs ₹19,999 (€330) and the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at ₹21,999. The smartphone is available in Chromatic Grey and Pastel Lime color options. Open sale for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite starting on 11 April via OnePlus’ official website and Amazon India.