OnePlus Nord 3 Lite 5G specs revealed ahead of launch

OnePlus is gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus Nord 3 Lite 5G and ahead of the launch the company officially confirms the key specifications of the smartphone. OnePlus Nord 3 Lite 5G is launching on the 4th of April in the Global market. The latest Nord CE 3 Lite comes with huge upgrades over the Nord CE 2 Lite.

The brand’s dedicated microsite for the Nord CE 3 Lite reveals the specifications and features.

The upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will feature a 6.72-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate support and 8GB of virtual RAM. It is one of OnePlus’s largest display smartphones to date, though the resolution of the display and type of display is unknown.

For chipset, the smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor which is the same chipset the brand used in the Nord CE 2 Lite. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will house a triple rear camera setup and it will be equipped with a 108MP primary camera with 3x lossless zoom support but the specs of the other camera modules haven’t been revealed. The phone will run on Android 13 based on Oxygen OS 13.1 out of the box.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be equipped with a 5,000mAH battery with 67W fast charging support which is up from 33W in the Nord CE 2 Lite. The smartphone’s battery easily offers a day-long battery life and the OnePlus claims that the smartphone will last a whole day with just 30 mins of charge.

According to the leaks and rumors, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will cost around €310/₹20,000. And it will be available in Chromatic Grey and Pastel Lime color options.