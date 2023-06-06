OnePlus Nord N30 5G launches with 108MP camera; starts at $299

OnePlus Nord N30 5G brand’s new affordable smartphone has gone official in the US markets. The smartphone comes with decent specs at an affordable price tag. In terms of camera, OnePlus brings notable improvements to the Nord N30 5G compared to its predecessor Nord N20 which launched last year.

Speaking about the pricing, OnePlus Nord N30 5G kicks off at $299 and is now available for pre-order via OnePlus US official website, and the sale will commence on June 12. It comes in a sole color and RAM variant option- Chromatic Gray and 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. OnePlus offering Nord Buds 2 totally free with the successful purchase of the Nord N30 5G smartphone.

OnePlus Nord N30 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, under the hood. The smartphone runs on Android 13 out of the box. Regarding future updates, OnePlus hasn’t confirmed yet, how many years of OS and security patch updates will get the Nord N30. Past Nord N20 only got a single major OS update.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast charging support and you’ll get the 50W fast charger bundled in the box. It doesn’t have wireless charging support. For optics, the Nord N30 5G features a triple rear camera setup with a 108MP primary camera joined by a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth unit. It has a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.