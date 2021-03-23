As part of its 2021 product unveiling OnePlus today announced its first foray into the world of wearables. Dubbed the OnePlus Watch, it’s the brand’s latest attempt to offer a seamless experience to users by way of its own portfolio of “best-in-class products”.

The OnePlus Watch aims to deliver a stylish design with smart fitness tracking and incredibly long battery life. Its round design calls to mind a traditional watch; the 46 mm case is crafted from quality stainless steel and features 2.5D curved glass on the face with a muted glossy CD pattern on the display bezel.

The OnePlus Watch has 4GB of storage with about half of that available to users. For context that comes out to about 500 songs. Compatible with most Bluetooth earbuds, it can provide music on the go without any wires.

The OnePlus Watch promises up to a week’s worth of battery life for the “most active” users with double that for a generally sustainable use. According to OnePlus, it can pick up a week’s worth of power after just 20 minutes on the charger. Five minutes is all that it takes to get a full day’s worth of battery.

The OnePlus Watch features 5ATM + IP68 water and dust resistance and is designed to be worn at all times. With built-in support for tracking more than 110 workout types, it can automatically detect jogging and running.

The watch will track metrics such as pulse, distance, calories, speed monitoring and SWOLF efficiency for swimmers. It comes with built-in GPS and can keep an accurate eye on your activity, even if your phone is back at the office.

The OnePlus offers blood oxygen saturation monitoring, stress detection, breathing training, rapid heart rate alerts and sedentary reminders, all of which can be managed with the OnePlus Health app.

Availability

The OnePlus Watch will be available for as low as $159 when it goes on sale April 14. Look for it in Midnight Black.