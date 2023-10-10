Recently, popular Canadian Youtuber Unbox Therapy shared a hands-on video of the upcoming OnePlus first foldable phone, which will likely be called the OnePlus Open. After lots of leaks, renders, and rumors- Finally OnePlus started teasing its most anticipated first foldable phone the OnePlus Open.

OnePlus shared a poster on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, confirming the availability of the device which is going to launch soon. However, the firm hasn’t revealed the exact launch date but only left us with the “Opening Soon”.

Talking about the teaser image, the firm hasn’t openly revealed the foldable phone despite a hands-on video already up on the air but still OnePlus is keeping the device under wraps maybe there are some reasons. Furthermore, the image flaunts two sides of the upcoming foldable with an Alert Slider on the left side and a volume rocker and power button on the other side.

A true OnePlus experience. How does it feel?



Opening Soon. pic.twitter.com/qPcK4G2ULk — OnePlus (@oneplus) October 9, 2023

OnePlus’s first foldable the Open co-developed by OPPO means the OPPO’s upcoming Find N3 will look more or less similar to the firm’s first foldable. So far leaked specifications of the OnePlus Open include a stunning 7.8-inch 2K AMOLED 120Hz main display, a 6.31-inch AMOLED cover display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, and a triple rear camera setup featuring 48MP + 48MP + 64MP camera setup at the back and 32MP and 20MP snapper at the front. The foldable reportedly has a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging tech.

The device is likely to be launched in the coming weeks but there is a lot of hype about this foldable being created, it would be great to see whether the brand’s first foldable lives up to the mark or not.