OnePlus unveiled its first-ever OnePlus Pad Android flagship tablet along with OnePlus 11 (review) smartphone earlier this year in February. Initially, the tablet was set to be released on April 28 in the Indian as well as European markets but later the brand only limited the tablet to Indian territory. Now, the firm has officially launched the OnePlus Pad in the European and UK markets. The brand’s first tablet comes with flagship features such as MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset, a unified metal body with a Cambered frame design, a 2.5D round edge, and whole much more.

The OnePlus Pad comes in a sole 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage option in both markets but in the Indian market, the OnePlus Pad is offered in two variant options. You’ll get a single Halo Green color option. In the UK, the OnePlus Pad is priced at £449 while in Europe it goes for €499. The tablet is already up for open sale via OnePlus’ official website and other retailers.

The tablet sports an 11.61-inch IPS LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 500 nits of peak brightness, and a 144Hz touch sampling rate. In terms of optics, you get a single 13MP rear camera at the back and an 8MP selfie camera. Just like every premium segment tablet, the tablet also has a stylus and magnetic keyboard support.

The device is equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, under the hood. Unfortunately, there’s no SD card slot, so you can’t expand storage.

The tablet is backed by a massive 9,510mAh battery with support of 67W fast charging support. It runs on Andriod 13 based on OxygenOS 13.1 out of the box.