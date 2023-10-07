OnePlus debuted in the Android Pad market with its premium flagship OnePlus Pad (review) Android tablet which launched earlier this year. Now, OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus Pad Go a budget-range variant. There are no major changes in the design, the Pad GO shares the same premium aesthetic as the flagship variant. OnePlus just tweaked some internals to make it a more affordable option for budget-conscious buyers.

You get MediaTek’s entry-level Helio G99 chipset at the helm coupled with an 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via micro-SD card. Software-wise, it boots the same OxygenOS 13.2 UI based on Android 13 out of the box. The device has a massive 8,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging tech.

The tablet has a stunning 11.35-inch LCD panel with 2408 x 1720p resolution, up to 400 nits of peak brightness, and a 90Hz refresh rate down from 144Hz. It has quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos offering an immersive audio experience. For lenses, the Pad Go has a single 8MP rear camera with EIS stabilization support, and on the front, there is the same 8MP lens for selfies and video chats.

OnePlus Pad Go starts at Rs 19,999 which converts to just $240 for the base 128GB variant and the high-end 256GB LTE variant costs you Rs 23,999 which converts to just $290. The tablet comes in a new “Twin Mint” color which showcases two different shades of Iconic green colors. Preorders for the Pad Go will start on October 12 and the open sales will commence on 20th October through OnePlus’s official website and other authorized resellers.