Attention all audiophiles and tech enthusiasts! OnePlus has shared the launch of the Nord Buds 2 from OnePlus, which promises to deliver an exceptional listening experience. Here are the details you need to know:

• The Nord Buds 2 comes with a 12.4mm extra large driver and a titanized vibrating diaphragm, delivering outstanding bass performance, bold mids, and transparent highs.

• They offer ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) technology, which helps to reduce unwanted background noise and allows you to fully immerse yourself in your music or podcasts.

• Clear Call technology ensures that you can make and receive calls with crystal-clear audio quality, even in noisy environments.

• OnePlus Fast Pair makes it easy to quickly and seamlessly connect your Nord Buds 2 to your smartphone or other Bluetooth-enabled devices.

• Fast charging technology means you can get up to 10 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging.

• Low latency ensures that audio and video remain perfectly synced, providing an optimal viewing and listening experience.

The Nord Buds 2 will be available for purchase in the U.S. and Canada starting on April 4th. You can choose from Lightning White and Thunder Grey colors, and they will be sold on OnePlus.com for USD$59 / CAD$85. The device will be available in mid-April for those who prefer shopping on Amazon.

