The maximum 18GB RAM smartphone we saw earlier which was launched by Taiwanese tech Giant Brand Asus- the Asus ROG 6 Pro. An 8GB RAM smartphone is powerful enough to handle casual gaming and multitasking but the latest reports are suggesting very soon we could get smartphones that feature more memory than a budget-range gaming laptop. There are a lot of rumors buzzing in the tech industry, Chinese electronics brand BBK could soon launch its new flagship smartphone with a whopping 24GB of RAM option.

Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station reveals the details about smartphones with 24GB of RAM that could launch soon. According to him, the Oga group is working on smartphones with 24GB of RAM. Furthermore, he says that the smartphone will get a 16GB base variant while the 24GB RAM variant will be the high-end variant.

Moreover, rumors suggest that the OnePlus will be the first brand to announce its device with 24GB of RAM. The smartphone is reportedly called as OnePlus Ace 2 Pro which is expected to debut in August this year but unfortunately, the smartphone may be limited to only Chinese markets like the Ace 2 smartphone. Other rumored features of the Ace 2 Pro include Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2 processor, a triple rear camera setup with 64MP primary lens, and a massive 5,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

There is no confirmation from the BBK brands on the release of new smartphones with up to 24GB RAM options. And Oga group may be pointing towards BBK brands including OPPO, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus but exactly which brand will first launch its smartphone with 24GB of RAM is unknown for now. No matter how renowned the tipster is, it’s better to wait for an official announcement and take all these leaks and rumors with a pinch of salt for now.