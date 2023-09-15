How the time passes! The brand OnePlus first started its journey with smartphones, and later TWS markets, and now the firm successfully sailed to the tablet segment. Earlier this year, in April, OnePlus officially introduced the brand’s first OnePlus Pad Android tablet with solid sets of features including MediaTek’s flagship chipset, stunning 144Hz display a significantly higher number compared to the competition, and crazy pricing makes it the brand’s first flagship Android tablet more appealing.

Keeping the affordable segment in mind, OnePlus has decided to make its way to the affordable tablet segment with its latest affordable OnePlus Pad Go tablet. No doubt the tablet will be cheaper than the original Pad. Alas, OnePlus officially teased the OnePlus Pad Go will launch soon in the markets though the exact date hasn’t been revealed yet. Ahead of the launch, OnePlus shared some glimpses of the upcoming Pad Go tablet. Let’s delve into the details.

Talking about the design of the OnePlus Pad Go, the officially teased images suggest it features the same design as the original Pad but the colors are slightly tweaked. The affordable one comes with a lighter shade of green. Furthermore, there are no changes in the bezels, it retains the same thick bezels as the original one.

The notable change is at the back, the Pad Go comes with a two-tone stripe look with the OnePlus signature Green profile at the top and the rest of the area shines with the new shade of lighter green. As for internals, OnePlus hasn’t revealed any details yet. So far, we have some leaks and reports that are worth mentioning here in fact they come from reliable sources.

The upcoming sibling of the pricier Pad will feature the 2.4K display that’s quite a high-resolution panel. It will be interesting to see whether OnePlus will pack the same 11.6-inch screen on the Pad Go or will opt for a smaller size.

What's work without a little play!



Take a guess.#AllPlayAllDay pic.twitter.com/FrX0Lct3Zh — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) September 14, 2023

The OnePlus Pad Go will be a mid-tier entertainment tablet that offers solid visuals at an affordable price point. Moreover, just like its premium sibling, the Pad Go will also support Dolby Atmos for an immersive sound experience and a TUV Rheinland-certified panel for eye care. And what the brand is praised for is its user-friendly OxygenOS. The Pad GO will boot Android 13 based on OxygenOS 14.

One thing is pretty clear OnePlus’s upcoming affordable Pad Go tablet will surely dominate the tablet market. Anyway, apart from the tablet the firm is also planning to launch its first foldable phone later this year.