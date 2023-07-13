Onyx Boox unveiled its latest Palma E-reader with full Android

E-readers with the size of phones are quite surprising, although e-readers are usually found with a larger display. Onyx Boox unveiled its latest Palma e-book reader that runs on Android. Onyx is very popular for its e-readers with the larger display- the Boox Tab Ultra is one of the awesome devices which can be used for reading or sketching.

Onyx’s latest Palma e-reader boasts an eye-friendly 6.3-inches 824x1648p resolution E Ink Cartra 1200 touchscreen display that operates in full black and white. The brand’s latest device comes with the size of the phone but technically it doesn’t fulfill the requirements of the standard smartphone. It has glass layer protection on top, protecting it from accidental falls and scratches. The e-reader use adjustable dual-tone frontlights which help balance the color temperature as per your taste.

Under the hood, Onyx Boox Palma is powered by Qualcomm Advanced Octa-core chipset paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage which is further expandable via microSD card. The e-reader runs on Android 11 OS out of the box. The Boox Palma lacks the SIM tray or eSIM compatibility- the only thing that stops it to be a smartphone. But there’s a catch, the e-reader has WiFi 5, Bluetooth v5.0 support and you’ll get social media app options like Whatsapp and Telegram that enable you to make voice calls and send instant messages. You can even share anything on social media as you have access to the internet.

Onyx provides a customizable side button in the Palma e-reader and it has a 16MP rear camera for photos. For ultra-smooth scrolling, Onyx inherits its signature Boox super refresh technology into the Palma e-reader. The Palma e-reader weighs just 170 grams and packs a 3,950mAh long-lasting battery.

The Onyx Boox Palma kicks off at $250 and is up for pre-orders. The pre-order price is only valid for a limited time after that the Palma will be available at its $279.99 original price and the shipping will start from August 2023.