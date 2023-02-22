OPPO Find N2 Flip launches globally: A worthy challenger to the Galaxy Z Flip 4

Finally, Chinese brands got their way to global markets for their foldable smartphones. For the first time, OPPO introduced its Find N2 Flip foldable smartphone in the global market.

There is no doubt, Samsung acquires 75 to 80% market when it comes to foldable smartphones. And its latest addition Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphone is a masterpiece. You got everything in Galaxy Z Flip 4 foldable smartphone such as durability, performance, great design, and ergonomics which makes it a perfect foldable in the market today. In our Galaxy Z Flip 4 review, we said, it was great foldable ever. Its high-end durability, top-notch performance, eye-catching flipping clamshell display, and great battery life make it ideal foldable for those who are looking for fold phones.

Now things are started to change, and Chinese brands such as OPPO started to bring their foldable outside China with the global launch of Find N2 Flip, and indeed it’s a great thing.

OPPO launched the Find N2 flip and OPPO Find N fold two smartphones in its home country last year but the Find N is limited to the only Chinese market. It is very sad to see flagship Fold smartphone like Find N hasn’t come globally. And same goes for Xiaomi, Xiaomi also didn’t announce its Mix Fold 2 smartphone globally. Anyway, let’s talk about the most prominent rival to the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

OPPO launched the Find N2 Flip smartphone globally (including regions UK, India, and others). The smartphone starts at £849 in the UK and is already up for pre-order. Sadly, OPPO isn’t launching this device for the US markets. It’s really great to see Chinese brands launching their foldable outside China and it’s a big deal in and of itself.

Talking about the design, The Find N2 Flip has the same clamshell folding design similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 but one notable difference you get to see, it has a vertical cover display which is larger than the Samsung’s Z Flip 4. It has a remarkably large 3.26-inch cover screen with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and 382x720p resolution. The outer display offers an always-on mode that shows the notifications, time, and date without waking the phone.

Having a larger cover display has its own advantages such as you can almost use this screen as a normal screen. You can be able to use the cover display to check notifications, and calls, reply to messages and see the weather reports.

OPPO offers top-notch durability for the Find N2 flip, according to the OPPO the hinge last 400,000 unfolds. You get a full 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1600 nits of peak brightness. The phone comes in Moonlit Purple and Astral Black color options.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip is powered by MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 9000+ processor based on 4nm architecture paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, under the hood. On the other hand, Samsung’s Z Flip 4 ships with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. So both the foldable have flagship chipsets and are efficient enough to offer power-packed performance when needed.

It’s really surprising, OPPO Find N2 Flip doesn’t have any IP rating for water or dust resistance, which of course limit its suitability for outdoor use.

For optics, OPPO in collaboration with Hasselblad offers great camera specifications which are capable of capturing shots with the most accurate colors and details. OPPO Find N2 Flip features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX890 primary camera joined by 8MP wide-angle lens. There is 32MP Sony IMX709 front camera for capturing stunning selfies and video chats.

The device houses a 4,300mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. The company claims, it charges the device 0 to 100% in just an hour. OPPO really did a good job with its battery offering a bigger battery compared to Galaxy Z Flip 4’s 3,700mAh battery.

In terms of software, the Find N2 flip boots Android 13 based on Colors OS out of the box. And the company promises four years of major OS updates and five years of security patch updates for the Find N2 Flip smartphone.

What are your thoughts on the OPPO Find N2 Flip let us know in the comment section?