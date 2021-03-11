Oppo on Thursday announced its 2021 flagship smartphone, the Find X3 Pro. A sleek and powerful phone, it packs quite a punch in the hardware department. Additionally, it features an interesting design choice as it pertains to the rear.

The first thing you’ll likely notice about the Find X3 Pro is its camera bump on the rear. It seems to stretch or pull away from teh back in a way that calls to mind mercury or the T-1000’s liquid metal body.

As for the cameras, the Find X3 Pro features a 50-megapixel sensor for both the primary and ultrawide unit. Specifically, they’re the 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX766 sensor. Also joining in the fun is a 3-megapixel Microlens which offers up to 60X magnification. Think microscope, not macro lens.

Rounding things out are a 13-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom, and a front-facing 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The Find X3 Pro’s display is a big one at 6.7-inches and it features an incredibly high resolution (3216 x 1440) and peak brightness of 1,300 nits. Moreover, this 10-bit panel can display more than one billion colors and the 120Hz refresh rate means buttery smooth motion.

The Find X3 Pro houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage. For those not keeping a close eye on the space, this us top-tier stuff that puts it right in line with other flagships of the day.

The 4,500mAh battery can be fast-charged at speeds up to 65W; it also supports 30W wireless charging with a fully charge in 80 minutes.

The price and launch date have yet to be revealed but we should expect that in short order. Learn more about the Find X3 Pro at Oppo’s website.