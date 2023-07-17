OPPO Reno 10 5G series goes official in Singapore

OPPO has officially launched its Reno 10 series smartphones in the Singapore market. The Reno 10 5G series comprises midrange Reno 10 5G, Reno 10 Pro 5G, and high-end Reno 10 Pro+ 5G. OPPO’s Reno series smartphones are entirely focused on camera performance, so it’s obvious, the latest Reno 10 series comes with notable camera upgrades over its predecessor the Reno 9 series that OPPO wasn’t introduced in Singapore. Let’s delve into the details.

OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ 5G

The high-end variant in the Reno 10 series smartphones- the OPPo Reno 10 Pro+ 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor coupled with Adreno GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. The device runs on Android 13 based on ColorOS 13 out of the box.

For optics, the Reno 10 Pro+ 5G houses a triple rear camera system featuring a 64MP Telephoto Portrait Camera lens which is the first highest spec periscope telephoto camera sensor available only on Reno 10 Pro+ 5G smartphone. The lens offers a 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor crop zoom, 4-in-1 pixel binning, and 120x digital zoom. The telephoto lens is paired with a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens with a 112° field of view. It has a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

The Reno 10 Pro+ 5G flaunts a 6.74-inch FHD+ LTPS AMOLED display with an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1400 nits of peak brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It packs a 4,700mAh battery support for 100W fast charging tech.

OPPO Reno 10 Pro+ 5G costs S$1,149 for the 12/256GB variant and comes in Silver Grey and Glossy Purple color options. The smartphone is now available via OPPO’s official online store and other retailers.

OPPO Reno 10 and OPPO Reno 10 Pro

The two mid-range in the Reno 10 series have fairly similar specifications except for camera, battery, and processor specs. The vanilla variant Reno 10 boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset while the Reno 10 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor. In terms of lenses, the Reno 10 features a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor coupled with a 32MP telephoto lens and an 8MP ultrawide shooter. On the other hand, the Reno 10 Pro also has a triple rear camera setup with 50MP main unit, 8MP ultrawide lens, and 32MP telephoto with 2x optical zoom.

The Reno 10 has a big 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging support while the Reno 10 Pro packs a 4,600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging tech. Both smartphones have 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED panels with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 950 nits of peak brightness, and HDR10+ support.

OPPO Reno 10 Pro kicks off at S$849 for the 12/256GB model and comes in the same color options- Silvery Grey and Glossy purple. On the other hand, the vanilla Reno 10 variant comes with an 8/256GB variant retails at S$649, and is offered in Ice Blue and Silvery Grey color options. The Reno 10 Pro is now available via OPPO’s official online stores while the Reno 10 open sales will begin from August 5.