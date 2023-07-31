OPPO is launching its latest A-series smartphone soon in the Indian market. OPPO has officially teased the upcoming OPPO A78 smartphone via its official Twitter handle, although the launch date hasn’t been revealed yet. The A78 4G smartphone was already launched in Indonesia earlier this month and now the phone is marching to India.

According to the reports, the OPPO A78 4G smartphone is expected to hit Indian stores in early August. It will launch as OPPO’s new budget range smartphone under the A series. In terms of pricing, the device is expected to fall between Rs 18,000 (~$219) and Rs 20,000 (~$244).

OPPO A78 sports a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with 90Hz refresh rate support. For optics, it features a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary lens paired with a 2MP bokeh lens and there’s a 8MP front camera for selfies and video chats.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage which is further expandable up to 1TB via microSD card. The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging tech.

The rest of the highlights of the OPPO A74 smartphone include an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual speakers, ultra-volume mode, dual speakers, and up to 8GB of virtual RAM support. It boots Android 13 based on Color OS 13.1.