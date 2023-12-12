In a deliciously unexpected collaboration, Oscar Mayer and Mint Mobile have joined forces to prove that everything is better with a side of bacon. The iconic meat brand, known for uniting millions around a love of meat, has launched its new “A Side of Bacon” campaign nationwide, offering a side of bacon with a variety of unexpected purchases. And who better to partner with than Mint Mobile, one of the fastest growing brands in America, owned by none other than Ryan Reynolds.

Bacon with Every Purchase

The “A Side of Bacon” campaign features a wide range of participating businesses in major cities, offering a side of bacon with almost any purchase or experience imaginable. From a wax salon and dentist’s office to a plant store, vintage clothing shop, and even a scuba diving facility, fans can get a bacon pick-me-up in-store via on-site sampling, scannable QR codes, and more. This unique campaign aims to prove that stressful holiday shopping can be made better with seriously delicious meats.

Exclusive Deal for Bacon Lovers

To kick off the campaign, Oscar Mayer and Mint Mobile are offering an exclusive and delightfully unexpected deal for fans. New customers who purchase any 3-month Mint Mobile plan will receive an additional 3-months of premium wireless service free, plus a coupon for a free side of Oscar Mayer bacon. This offer can be redeemed by visiting www.mintmobile.com/bacon.

Sparking Smiles with Bacon

Kelsey Rice, Associate Director of Oscar Mayer, expressed the brand’s belief that bacon makes everything better and that they wanted to make it possible for bacon lovers everywhere to enjoy their favorite treat with unexpected purchases. This campaign is the latest extension of Oscar Mayer’s “Keep It Oscar” platform, which aims to bring levity to the everyday for fans, especially when things get too serious. By bringing deliciously smoky and crispy bacon to fans when they need it most, ‘Keep It Oscar” strives to spark smiles among fans and empower them to enjoy themselves with seriously delicious meats.

Get Your Side of Bacon

To learn more about “A Side of Bacon,” fans can visit www.GetaSideofBacon.com and follow @OscarMayer and @MintMobile on Instagram for updates and promotions.