PHANTOM, the well-known sub-brand of TECNO has unveiled the revolutionary PHANTOM V Flip 5G. This is the brand’s first ever flip phone and the latest flagship foldable device from the brand, says TECNO.

This device was officially launched during the Flip In Style TECNO Flagship Product Launch 2023 in Singapore. The smartphone is a new milestone in PHANTOM’s exploration of excellent form factors and design language for enhancing the foldable user experience.

Why PHANTOM V Flip 5G matters

Accordingly, this device sets the new tone for integration of advanced technologies and high-end fashion forward enthusiasts. Apart from the brand’s loyal fans, others can now relish renewing their longing for an innovative creation onward.

Today’s youths will relish having a new “perfect in pocket” device to transform their technological desires. All the features, screen display, camera, performance, and battery specifications were included to satisfy the modern astute smartphone user.

Winning features

The PHANTOM V Flip 5G arrives with centrally positioned 1.32-inch AMOLED cover screen meticulously designed for one-thumb control. That includes convenient swiping from every angle. Also, the device opens to reveal a mega 6.9-inch FHD+ 2640×1080 main screen. This display allows for awesome fluidity with lower power consumption.

Hence, the txciting imaging empowered by PHANTOM V flip 5G FreeCam system ensure a world of shooting possibilities. As a user, you can easily capture magic moments in inventive and beautiful images with both the front and rear lenses.

That’s made possible with the smartphone powerful 64MP+13MP+32MP camera system. Furthermore, the main camera benefits from 60 percent greater light intake as well reduced noise and improved color accuracy. This camera has the highest resolution of any flip phone being sold on the market.

First device equipped with HiOS 13.5

In conclusion, the PHANTOM V Flip 5G is TECNO’s first device featuring the new HiOS 13.5 operating system, based on Google’s Android 13. The OS lets users make the most of the features of a flip smartphone.

With this latest release, TECNO will still continue to strengthen its desire to shape the future.