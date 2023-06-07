Phiaton, a renowned manufacturer of high-performance personal audio products, has unveiled its latest addition to the BonoBuds series: the BonoBeats Lite headphones.

Designed with urban lifestyles and commuters in mind, the BonoBeats Lite headphones offer digital hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and a dedicated app for personalized sound. With its affordable price point ($70) and innovative features, the BonoBeats Lite aims to provide a premium audio experience for a wide range of users.

Phiaton’s introduction of the BonoBeats Lite headphones matters because it brings premium sound quality and advanced features within reach of a wider audience.

With digital hybrid ANC, users can enjoy an immersive audio experience while minimizing external distractions. The dedicated app allows for personalized sound customization, enabling users to fine-tune the equalizer settings and create presets based on their music preferences.

The long battery life of up to 30 hours (ANC On) caters to commuters and frequent travelers, ensuring uninterrupted listening enjoyment. By combining affordability with high-performance features, the BonoBeats Lite headphones make high-quality audio accessible to more people, enhancing their daily listening experiences.

Features

Digital hybrid Active Noise Cancellation (ANC)

Bluetooth 5.2 for high-definition sound quality and reliable connectivity

Custom-made 30mm double-layered drivers with oversized Neodymium magnets for distortion-free sound reproduction

Built-in Qualcomm aptX HD codec for efficient digital streaming and high-quality 24-bit depth acoustic performance

Memory foam padded ear and head pads for a comfortable fit

30 hours of playtime with ANC on, ideal for commuters and frequent travelers

Multifunction buttons and microphone on the ear cups for wireless control of music and phone calls

Multipoint technology allows simultaneous connection to two Bluetooth-enabled devices

Phiaton app for fine-tuning equalizer settings, saving presets, enabling/disabling noise cancelling, firmware updates, and more

The BonoBeats Lite headphones appeal to a diverse range of individuals. Urban dwellers, commuters, and frequent travelers seeking an immersive audio experience will appreciate the digital hybrid ANC and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, allowing them to enjoy high-definition sound and reliable wireless connectivity.

Tech-savvy users who value customization will benefit from the dedicated app, enabling them to personalize sound settings, update firmware, and track their headphones. Additionally, the BonoBeats Lite headphones’ comfortable fit and long battery life make them suitable for anyone who enjoys extended listening sessions.

