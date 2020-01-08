Philips Hue expands outdoor range for 2020

Philips Hue at CES this week, announced a number of new products for its 2020 lineup. Key among them are low-voltage outdoor lights with plug-and-play capabilities as well as brand new models. Additionally, it is adding voice control for the Play HDMI Sync Box and new features to its mobile app.

Outdoor Hue light fixtures aren’t new, but the 2020 models figure to be more stylish, plus they have additional smarts. Indeed, many of its new products have Bluetooth capabilities so there’s no need for a Hue Hub to use them.

Appear : This wall light creates a sharp, directed triangle of light both up and down for a strong light effect.

Resonate : Available in both black and silver, the Resonate creates elegant, up-and-down triangles of light.

Attract : This wall lantern offers a unique light effect that casts a subtle arc of colorful light against the wall.

Daylo : This circular wall light is available in stainless steel or black and provides a subtle, backlit glow.

: This circular wall light is available in stainless steel or black and provides a subtle, backlit glow. Nyro: The angular and architectural Nyro family includes wall light and path light options.

Philips Hue is adding some low-voltage options to its range, making it even easier for consumers to plug and play. They’ll integrate with the existing wall lights, spot lights, and path lights. These are more or less alternatives or siblings to current models

Lily : The new Lily XL spot light is larger and provides a more powerful light output.

Impress : The popular Impress wall light is now available in a low-voltage version.

: The popular Impress wall light is now available in a low-voltage version. Econic: Another outdoor favorite, the Econic family now features a low-voltage version.

Among the latest additions to the outdoor collection are wall-mounted fixtures and pathway lights. There are 16 million colors and 50,000 shades of warm-to-cool white light for effortless personalization to create the perfect atmosphere in one’s outdoor space.

Availability

Philips Hue hasn’t detailed exactly when each of the new products will debut in North America, but it indicates the Appear, Lily XL, and Econic arrive in March.

Other Updates

Two other Hue updates coming out this week include the ability to use voice control for Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri for its Hue Play HDMI Sync Box. The box synchronizes your lights with what’s being displayed on your TV whether it be movies or games.

Secondly, the Philips Hue app is also picking up a software update to display respective battery level for accessories which rely on them. Further, its “Zones” feature is coming out of beta. This makes it more intuitive and user-friendly to group lights within rooms or collect multiple rooms together.

Instead of lighting up an entire living room it would be possible to brighten a corner. Or, rather than turning on one room at a time, you might have the upstairs zone power on all at once.