In a widely anticipated announcement, Google has taken the wraps off its latest flagship smartphones, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. These new devices mark another leap forward in Google’s ongoing commitment to making technology more helpful, personal, and accessible through the power of AI.

Here’s a closer look at what these cutting-edge phones have to offer.

Who Should Care?

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are engineered for anyone seeking a premium smartphone experience with an emphasis on intelligence and innovation. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast, a multitasker on the go, or simply someone who values a smooth and personalized mobile experience, these devices are designed to cater to your needs.

Availability

Both the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are available for pre-order starting today, with in-store availability beginning on October 12. The Pixel 8 starts at $699, while the Pixel 8 Pro is priced from $999. And if you’re quick to pre-order the Pixel 8 Pro, you’ll receive a complimentary Pixel Watch 2.

Main Features of the Devices

Design: The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro boast a refined aesthetic, featuring softer silhouettes, beautiful metal finishes, and a commitment to sustainability with the use of recycled materials.

Pixel 8 : This compact beauty comes with contoured edges and a 6.2-inch Actua display, delivering real-world clarity that’s 42% brighter than its predecessor, the Pixel 7. With satin metal finishes and an array of colors, including Rose, Hazel, and Obsidian, it’s designed to fit seamlessly into your everyday life.

: This compact beauty comes with contoured edges and a 6.2-inch Actua display, delivering real-world clarity that’s 42% brighter than its predecessor, the Pixel 7. With satin metal finishes and an array of colors, including Rose, Hazel, and Obsidian, it’s designed to fit seamlessly into your everyday life. Pixel 8 Pro: The larger Pixel 8 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Super Actua display, ideal for stunning ultra HDR images, even under direct sunlight. Its matte glass back, polished aluminum frame, and color options such as Porcelain, Bay, and Obsidian exude sophistication. Plus, a new temperature sensor on the back allows you to check an object’s temperature with ease.

Camera Improvements: Both phones feature upgraded camera systems, making photography and videography a delightful experience.







Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8 Pro : Every camera on the Pixel 8 Pro has been enhanced, including the main camera for better low-light performance, a bigger ultrawide lens for improved Macro Focus, and a telephoto lens that captures 56% more light. Plus, the front-facing camera now has autofocus, ensuring you capture the best selfies.

: Every camera on the Pixel 8 Pro has been enhanced, including the main camera for better low-light performance, a bigger ultrawide lens for improved Macro Focus, and a telephoto lens that captures 56% more light. Plus, the front-facing camera now has autofocus, ensuring you capture the best selfies. Pixel 8: The Pixel 8 comes with the same upgraded main camera as the Pro model, along with a new ultrawide lens for Macro Focus.

Editing Tools: The camera app boasts a user-friendly interface for quick access to your favorite photo and video modes. The Pixel 8 Pro offers Pro Controls, giving you more creative control over your photography.

Innovative Features: Google introduces Best Take, which uses on-device algorithms to create the perfect group photo from a series of shots, even when not everyone is looking at the camera. Magic Editor in Google Photos utilizes generative AI to enhance your photos effortlessly, while Audio Magic Eraser reduces distracting sounds in videos. Later this year, Pixel 8 Pro will receive Video Boost for stunning video enhancements.

Productivity and AI: The Pixel phones are designed to save you time and simplify tasks. With features like Summarize, your Pixel can generate webpage summaries and even read aloud and translate webpages. Improved AI enables more natural conversations with your device, and Call Screen helps reduce spam calls. Face Unlock on Pixel 8 now meets the highest Android biometric class, enhancing security.

Seven Years of Updates

Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro come with Google Tensor G3 and Titan M2 security, ensuring your personal information is protected. For the first time, Google promises seven years of software support for these devices, including OS upgrades, security updates, and regular Feature Drops.

With a winning combination of powerful hardware, innovative software, and a commitment to longevity, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are poised to offer an exceptional smartphone experience. So, whether you’re an Android aficionado, a photography enthusiast, or someone who values cutting-edge technology, these devices are worth considering for your next upgrade.

Pre-orders are open now, and these devices will be hitting store shelves soon, offering a compelling choice for anyone in the market for a new smartphone.