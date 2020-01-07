Plugable’s new USB-C docking station goes crazy with 100 watts of power, 16 ports

Plugable on Tuesday unveiled three new products at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Leading the way is the TBT3-UDZ docking station which features 100-watt power delivery and some 14 connection ports.

The new TBT3-UDZ docking station is based on Intel’s “Titan Ridge” Thunderbolt 3 controllers and supports two DisplayPort 1.4 streams over a single Thunderbolt 3 connection.

Thanks to the Titan Ridge platform, users can add two external displays to a single Thunderbolt port, both of which can be 4K resolution at 60Hz each. For USB-C it supports two external displays up to 4K at 30Hz each.

Let’s talk about ports and connections, shall we? Plugable’s new dock offers 14 physical ports. If you’re looking to maximize space in an office, or go all-out with devices, you’ll love what’s in store.

Up to 100W Power Delivery to host

2x DisplayPort 1.4 or 2x HDMI 2.0 ports When used with compatible Thunderbolt 3 systems can achieve 2x [email protected] displays When used with compatible Windows USB-C systems, can achieve 2x [email protected]

displays

7x USB ports 1x USB 10Gbps port with BC 1.2 charging 1x USB 10Gbps port 5x USB 5Gbps ports

1x SD Card slot

MicroSD Card slot

Combination Audio Input/Output port

Plugable’s new TBT3-UDZ dock goes on sale this spring for $300.

Next up is Plugable’s new USB-C to HDMI adapter which arrives in the second quarter for just $40. It features a male USB-C connector on one end with two female HDMI 2.0 ports at the other and supports multi-stream transport via DisplayPort 1.4 to transmit data up to 25.9Gbps. In layman’s terms that’s support for two displays with 4K resolutions at 60Hz.

Rounding things out, Plugable’s 2.5Gbps USB Ethernet adapter comes with USB-C connection with an attached USB-A adapter and can deliver data transfer speeds up to 2.5Gbps. It arrives in the second quarter with a $50 price tag.