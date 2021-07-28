Poco has made a name for itself by providing some of the best bang for the buck out there, and now it’s looking to do it again with the launch of the Poco X3 GT.

Let’s start with the price, which is an affordable $299 and is one of the most appealing things about the X3 GT, although not the only one. So, what do you get for this alluring price?

First, the Poco X3 GT boasts the flagship 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chip with 5G to keep the phone running swiftly. Plus, it’s paired with 8GB of RAM to ensure it’ll be able to handle all the apps you throw at it.

Next, the Poco X3 GT uses a 6.6-inch 120Hz LCD display with DynamicSwitch technology to intelligently change the refresh rate to match the content you’re viewing. Additionally, the display features a 240Hz touch sampling rate and features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus to be highly resistant against cracks or scratches, a first in the Poco phone lineup.

Speaking of firsts, the X3 GT also includes a 5,000mAh battery with 67W Turbo Charging. Not only will the large battery help you get through the day, but the Turbo Charging will take the battery from 0% to 100% in only 42 minutes.

When it comes to connectivity, the Poco X3 GT keeps it speedy with 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support. This ensures your connection will have no trouble keeping up with you and your fast-paced life.

On the rear of the phone the Poco X3 GT sports a 64MP main shooter, 8MP ultra-wide camera, and 2MP macro camera for all your photography needs. The X3 GT also includes several shooting modes, such as Pro Time-Lapse, AI Shutters, HDR video recording, and real-time bokeh video.

When you’re not busy shooting videos, you’ll be able to enjoy watching them with flagship-level dual speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

The Poco X3 GT is launching soon in Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa with a starting price of $299 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is also a slightly more expensive X3 GT with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for only $329.

You’ll be able to pick it up in Stargaze Black, Cloud White, or Wave Blue once it’s released.