POCO is gearing up for the launch of the POCO F5 smartphone for global as well as Indian markets, although the company hasn’t revealed the exact launch date. Lots of rumors and leaks are buzzing around the market, POCO will launch two smartphones under the F5 series- the POCO F5 and POCO F5 Pro. Ahead of the launch, the company teases some key features of the POCO F5 smartphone. Let’s have a look at it.

POCO F5 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset, confirms POCO, and on the other hand, Qualcomm also confirms that via its official tweeter handle, the POCO F5 is the first smartphone to feature Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor and it will be the first smartphone in India to debut with the same processor. The POCO F5 Global variant was recently spotted on the Geekbench listings. The listings suggest the smartphone will pack up to 12GB of RAM. The device has managed to score 1629 and 4295 points on the single-core and multi-core tests.

Get ready for the #Indiadebut of our most powerful 7-series chipset, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen2 with POCO F5!@IndiaPOCO pic.twitter.com/J5El1irM7o — Snapdragon India (@Snapdragon_IN) April 25, 2023

According to leaks, the upcoming POCO F5 smartphone is the rebranded version of Redmi Note 12 Turbo which debuted a month ago in China. Other rumored specifications of the POCO F5 include a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2MP macro unit. The smartphone will run on Android 13 based on MIUI14. It will feature a 5,000mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.