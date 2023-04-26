POCO F5 Pro, F5 Global Launch set for 9 May

POCO is gearing up for the launch of its next POCO F5 flagship series smartphones and now the brand officially confirmed that the POCO F5 series will be launching globally on May 9. On the same day, POCO India will launch the POCO F5 smartphone for Indian markets. There are no details about the Pro variant for India. Recently, both the POCO F5 and F5 Pro Global version appears on the Geekbench which reveals some key specifications of the smartphone. Rumors suggest the upcoming POCO F5 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K60 that was introduced in China last year.

The Geekbench listings confirmed that the POCO F5 Pro will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM, under the hood. It will run on Andriod 13 OS out of the box. POCO F5 Pro has a 23013PC75G model number and suggests the global launch is imminent. The device managed to score 4080 and 1302 points in the multi-core and single-core tests.

On the other hand, the POCO F5 Indian variant was spotted on the Geekbench with a 23049PCD8I model number. Also, the POCO India Head Himanshu Tondon teased POCO F5 availability in a cryptic tweet. According to him, the upcoming POCO F5 smartphone will come in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB variant options.

Furthermore, the Geekbench listings reveal that the POCO F5 will be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 processor and is clocked at 1.80GHz for 4 Cores. The device is likely to boot on Android 13 OS out of the box. A micro-site on Flipkart goes live which reveals that the POCO F5 will come in a White color option and the teaser on the page confirms that the POCO F5 will be a rebadged version of Redmi Note 12 Turbo. Moreover, POCO F5 India pricing is tipped, the POCO F5 will cost around ₹29,000 (~$354) for the base variant.

Other rumored specifications of the POCO F5 Pro and F5 include a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera with OIS support. The device will pack LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The POCO F5 Pro will be backed by a 5,500mAh battery while the base variant POCO F5 is expected to get a 5,000mAh battery and both variants are likely to support 67W fast charging tech.