Poco this week introduced another hard-to-beat value proposition with its latest handset, the X3 Pro. Priced as low as $300, it boasts a new Qualcomm processor and features an impressive, large display.

The X3 Pro has a 6.67-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. This means gaming graphics will appear as smooth as silk with players getting truly accurate screen tapping.

Advertisements

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 processor; this marks the first phone to offer the chipset. As the third new 800 series processor from the OEM in 2021, it’s the most robust 4G-ready one yet. Indeed, this is not a 5G phone, and that’s likely what helps contribute to the low price.

Digging deeper, the chipset has a 2.96GHz clock speed and an Adreno 640 GPU, putting it technically it closer to the Snapdragon 855 (2019) than its latest stuff.

As for cameras, the Poco X3 Pro offers up a 48-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 2-megapixel depth camera, and 2-megapixel macro sensor. In terms of shooting modes, the phone has Ultra-wide Night, Dual Video, video cloning, and long exposures.

Around front is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter centered in the upper edge of the display via punch-hole. It features Night mode and supports AI facial unlocking.

Wrapping things up, the Poco X3 Pro houses a generous 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor/power button, NFC, USB-C, and Bluetooth 5.0. The whole thing is held together with Android 11-based version of MIUI 12.

Availability

The Poco X3 Pro will be offered in Phantom Black, Frost Blue, and Metal Bronze colors with pricing as low as $296 (6GB RAM with 128GB storage). The 8GB RAM/256GB variant runs about $356. Look for it starting March 24.

We have a Poco X3 Pro on hand and are putting it through its paces. Check back soon for our review.