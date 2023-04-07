POCO unveils POCO C51 entry-level smartphone in India

POCO usually launches all its entry-level smartphones under the C series. This time POCO launched the new POCO C51 smartphone in the Indian market. And guess what, yes it’s a rebadged version of Redmi A1 that was launched a month ago. POCO recently introduced the C55 smartphone which was also a rebranded version of the Redmi 12C. The smartphone offers decent specs at an affordable price tag. Let’s have a look at the specifications and pricing of the C51.

The POCO C51 has a big 6.52-inch HD+ LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate and, 20:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits of peak brightness, and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 processor built on a 12nm architecture paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of eMMC 5.1 storage which is further expandable up to 1TB. It boots Android 13 GO Edition out of the box.

In terms of lenses, the C51 features a dual rear camera setup with an 8MP primary camera joined by a depth sensor and there is a 5MP selfie shooter for selfies and video chats. The phone is backed by a large 5,000mAH battery with support for just 10W fast charging tech.

Other highlights of the POCO C51 include a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G connectivity, and up to 3GB virtual RAM. Also, POCO promises 2 years of security updates for the C51 device.

POCO C51 comes in a sole 4GB + 64GB variant option and is priced at ₹8,499 (~$103). It will come in two beautiful color options- Royal Blue and Power Black. The smartphone will go on sale starting from 10th April at noon through Flipkart in India.