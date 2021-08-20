Advertisements

What are your earliest memories of Android? Were you paying attention to the platform all the way back in 2007 and 2008? We certainly were.

For this season of the AndroidGuys podcast we’re taking a trip through time, looking at each version of the Android platform.

If you subscribe to the podcast through your favorite outlet, you’ve already heard a few of these. Each episode is dedicated to a specific release as well as key devices of the time.

We often take for granted all of the great things that our devices do for us. There was a time when our smartphones could not do “basic” things by today’s definition. The series of podcasts aims to educate listeners about the features added into Android along the way.

About This Episode

History of Android Releases – Android 1.0

Scott Webster and Luke Gaul head down memory lane to the beginning of Android and its first official public release. The two discuss not only where mobile software was at the time, but also where hardware was, too.

What were you doing in the fall of 2008 as Android hit the market with the T-Mobile G1?

Topics Discussed

Android 1.0

T-Mobile G1

Historical context for phones of the time

Notable apps and features of the day