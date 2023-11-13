November is here, and with it comes the much-anticipated Black Friday deals! Proscenic, a renowned home brand, is rolling out impressive discounts on its innovative home cleaning and security products. Whether you’re looking for a smart cleaning solution or an advanced security lock, Proscenic’s deals are not to be missed. Let’s dive into what they’re offering, the discounts in store, and where to find these deals.

What Are the Discounts?

Proscenic is offering up to 53.85% off on selected items, making it an excellent opportunity for shoppers to invest in high-quality home cleaning and security gadgets at significantly reduced prices.

When Does the Deal Run?

These Black Friday deals are available from November 20th to 27th, providing ample time for customers to take advantage of these offers. The P11 Mopping Cordless Vacuum gets started a few days earlier on the 17th.

What’s Being Offered?

Proscenic X1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Proscenic X1 Robot Vacuum Cleaner – $269.99 (32.5% OFF)

A high-tech cleaning companion, the X1 features 3000pa suction, PathPro™ Laser-Assisted navigation, and Sonic mopping system. It’s perfect for a hassle-free, thorough cleaning experience. Plus, its UV light sterilization feature keeps your home hygienic.

Proscenic 850T Robot Vacuum and Mop – $139.99 (26% OFF)

This versatile vacuum and mop combo comes with 3000 PA suction and smart control options, including app and voice commands via Alexa & Google Home. Ideal for those who value convenience and efficiency in their cleaning routine.

Proscenic P11 Smart Cordless Vacuum – $99.99 (50% OFF)

With up to 60 minutes of runtime and 30KPA suction power, the P11 is a powerhouse for whole-house cleaning. It features smart app integration, making it a great choice for tech-savvy households.

Proscenic P11 Mopping Vacuum

Proscenic P11 Mopping Cordless Vacuum – $139.99 (30% OFF)

A multifunctional vacuum with mopping capability, it boasts a 35Kpa suction power and a touch screen for an intelligent cleaning experience. It’s lightweight and perfect for versatile home cleaning needs.

Proscenic L40 Fingerprint Smart Door Lock – $59.99 (53.85% OFF)

Enhance your home security with this smart lock, featuring fingerprint access, keypad entry, app control, and more. It’s ideal for modern homes, rental properties, or anyone seeking advanced security solutions.

Proscenic P12 Cordless Vacuum – $139.99 (30% OFF)

This vacuum cleaner offers a 60-minute runtime, anti-tangle brush, and 33kPa suction. With LED headlights and a large dust capacity, it’s designed for comprehensive and convenient cleaning.

Who is the Target Audience?

Proscenic’s Black Friday deals cater to:

Homeowners seeking efficient and smart cleaning solutions.

Tech enthusiasts who love integrating smart technology into everyday tasks.

Individuals looking for reliable and advanced home security systems.

Where Can Readers Learn More?

Proscenic’s Black Friday offers are a perfect blend of innovation, efficiency, and affordability. Whether you’re in the market for a smart cleaning solution or a secure smart lock, these deals are designed to enhance your home environment. Don’t miss out on the chance to upgrade your home with Proscenic’s state-of-the-art products this holiday season.