If you use Plex, you most likely woke up to an email about the company’s support team sending you details about a recent data breach. Plex notes that this includes emails, usernames, and encrypted passwords. The security team is requiring all users to immediately reset their passwords using the link here.

Plex claims that the database breach was discovered after an audit saw suspicious activity and was able to track down the issue with a third party accessing the private data. The company is reviewing this issue and notes that while all this information was hashed and secured, the reset nuke is still the best way to ensure everyone is good to move forward.

When resetting your account, I’d also make a note to check the “sign out of connected devices after password change” box. This will make sure that any apps you have been using in the past are booted off your account to make sure no one has access while still using your old credentials.

This is a good time to do a personal heat check on security and possibly enable two-factor authentification on your Plex account. We are huge proponents of this additional security measure on all your accounts. Plex offers this under your account settings and is just a QR scan away for many of the popular 2FA apps to help you add this layer of security.