Qualcomm Technologies Inc. has unveiled a new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform. This is in a bid to bring the latest premium experience to more consumers.

It provides exceptional CPU and GPU performance for fast. Non-stop gaming. In addition to that, there’s the dynamic low-light photography and 4K HDR videography technology which combines with AI-enhanced experiences. Couple that with high speed 5G and Wi-Fi connectivity.

In its press release, Qualcomm emphasized its readiness to enable “a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. The company is working hard to scale technologies that launched the mobile revolution.

Check out a few of the important features of Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform.

Snapdragon Elite Gaming

Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 Mobile Platform is supported by select Snapdragon Elite Gaming features such as the Auto Variable Rate Shading (VRS). It optimizes power and performance when it renders content in focus at full resolution.

Volumetric Rendering is another way to add unrivalled realism to game scenes, offering particle graphics like fog and smoke. The lossless music streaming and lag-free sound for gaming is made possible Snapdragon Sound with Qualcomm aptX.

Integrated Qualcomm AI Engine

The Integrated Qualcomm AI Engine offers forty percent better performance per Watt than its predecessor. It offers AI-enhanced experiences for utmost simplicity.

Apart from that, the Qualcomm Sensing Hub comes operates with a dedicated AI processor, which makes such thing as user activity recognition and acoustic scene detection possible. The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 empowers AI Super resolution to intelligently upscale game scenes or photos for super visual quality.

Outstanding power efficiency

This is especially seen in the connectivity arena, though it plays out in other areas. This Snapdragon offers blazing download speeds of up to 4.4 Gbps. That supports more networks, frequencies, and bandwidths internationally.

This platform offers for the first time support for 5G/4G Dual Sim Dual Active. Consumers can make use of two SIMs when traveling or separate their work from personal communications.

Another wonder is the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 Mobile Connectivity System. This technology delivers blazing fast, extremely responsive Wi-Fi, at up to 3.6 Gbps. Consumers can expect that this Qualcomm product will adopted in key OEM brands before the end of this month.