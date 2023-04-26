Realme 11 series is officially launching on May 10 in China

Realme has revealed that the Realme 11 series will debut on May 10 in China. The news was shared by Company on Weibo. It is very obvious that after the China launch, the Realme 11 series will launch in the Global markets, though the firm hasn’t shared any launch timeframe for the international markets. It is expected to launch later this year. Earlier reports suggest the Realme 11 series will be comprised of Realme 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro+ variants.

Recently, all three variants the Realme 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro+ appear on the 3C certification and other certifications website which reveals key features of the Realme 11 series smartphones.

According to the 3C certification website, the upcoming Realme 11 5G smartphone will offer a 33W fast-charging tech. As per the recent leaks, the Realme 11 5G is likely to feature a 6.4-inch display and will be powered by Dimensity 900 processor.

The smartphone might feature a triple rear camera setup with a 64MP primary camera. On the other hand, the Realme 11 Pro is rumored to feature a 108MP main camera, and the 11 Pro+ variant is expected to come with a 200MP primary lens accompanied by 8MP ultrawide lens and 2MP macro/depth unit.

Realme 11 series is expected to feature a 16MP selfie camera and a massive 5,000mAh battery. The Realme 11 Pro and Pro+ variant is likely to come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a higher refresh rate support. Realme also sets the landing page on its website and Tmall store, where we can expect more specifications will be revealed in the upcoming days.

Source