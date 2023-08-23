Realme has introduced two new smartphones in the 11 series portfolio- the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G along with the Realme Buds Air 5 Duo wireless earbuds in the Indian market. Realme 11x 5G features a 64MP dual camera, 120Hz refresh rate panel, massive battery with 33W fast charging, and much more. Let’s delve into the details.

Realme 11x 5G starts at Rs 14,999 ($180/€167) for the base 6GB + 128GB model while the high-end 8GB + 128GB variant retails at Rs 15,999 (~$195/€180). Open sales commence on August 30 through Realme.com and Flipkart (in India).

Realme packs the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset in both the Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G smartphones. The chipset is coupled with an octa-core GPU, up to 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage but unfortunately, there is no option to expand the storage further. It packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charge support. The battery can easily last a day on a single charge.

For optics, the smartphone features a 64MP primary camera with F/1.8 aperture. The main is joined by a 2MP depth sensor and there is an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video chats. It runs on Android 13 based on Realme UI 4.0 out of the box.

Realme 11x flaunts a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a 120Hz 6-level dynamic refresh rate, up to 680 nits of peak brightness, and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. It comes in two beautiful color options- Purple Dawn and Midnight Black. The rest of the highlights of the Realme 11X include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity support, a 3.5 headphone jack, stereo speakers, and a USB Type C port for charging and data transfer.