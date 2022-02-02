Realme unveiled the realme 9 Pro Series today in London. This isn’t a full specs drop, but more of a taste of what’s to come. Realme has been teasing us with their last few releases, letting out bits of information at a time to build anticipation.

The 9 Pro Series will feature a Light Shift Design, allowing for the back of the phone to change colors. The color, Sunrise Blue in both 9 series products will utilize this new Light Shift Design. With Light Shift, the back cover transitions from blue to red in five seconds when placed under sunlight or ultraviolet light. The cover will fade back to blue once the device has been removed from the light source.

Inspired by photochromism and organic photochromic materials, realme had to develop new techniques to pull this color-changing trick off. It took realme more than 200 scientific attempts to overcome all of the obstacles with changing the color of the back cover.

Some other information that realme shared is that the realme 9 Pro series will be 7.99mm thin and weigh 182g, making it the slimmest of realme Number Series products. We expect realme to drop even more information soon, so keep checking back for the latest realme news.