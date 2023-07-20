Realme introduced its new affordable Realme Pad 2 tablet in the Indian markets along with the Realme C53 smartphone. The Pad 2 tablet is the successor to the Realme Pad launched last year and it brings some key incremental changes including a new chipset, bigger battery, and high refresh rate panel, with the design there are some slight changes- the rear camera module now comes in a circular shape and has narrow bezels.

Realme Pad 2 kicks off at Rs 19,999 (~$243) for the base 6/128GB model and Rs 22,999 (~$280) for the top-end 8/256GB model. The pre-orders for the Pad 2 tablet will start on July 26 and open sales will commence on August 1 through Realme’s official Online stores and Flipkart. It comes in Green and Gray color options.

Let’s begin with the hardware, the Realme Pad 2 is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G9 chipset coupled with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage which is further expandable via microSD card. The device boots Android 13 based on Realme UI custom skin out of the box.

In terms of lens, you’ll get an 8MP single rear camera at the back and an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video chats. It packs a massive 8,360mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging tech. The tablet has a big 11.5-inch 2K IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 82.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and up to 450 nits of peak brightness. It supports all standard connectivity options including 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.3, WiFi 5, and a USB Type C port for charging and data transfer.