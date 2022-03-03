Realme officially announced the realme GT 2 Series in China today. Powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, the GT 2 Pro starts at € 649. It features a back cover that is a bio-based polymer designed by Naoto Fukasawa.

The realme GT 2 Pro has the world’s first 2K AMOLED Flat Display with LTPO 2.0 Technology. The 2K resolution is good for 525 PPI and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The display is HDR10+ certified and received a DisplayMate grade of A+. It also supports a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Under the hood, the pro runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. To dissipate the heat, realme claims to have the industry’s largest heat dissipation area.

The device has a triple rear camera setup. With a 50MP main lens, a 40x micro-lens, and a world-first 150-degree ultra-wide camera.

The GT 2 Pro has a 5000 mAh battery and supports realme’s 65W SuperDart Charge. This device also has an advanced Antenna Matric System and Dolby Atmos Dual Stereo Speakers.

It comes preinstalled with realme UI 3.0 (Android 12) and will get 3 years of updates. As realme’s most premium flagship device, the GT 2 Pro is shaping up nicely.

Realme also announced the GT 2. It contains the same equipment as its Pro sibling. Including the same design, battery, realme UI 3.0, and RAM. It has a 120Hz AMOLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor.

The GT 2 will cost € 449 in early-bird sales.