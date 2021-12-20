At the realme GT 2 Series Special Event in China, realme showed some of the firsts going into their upcoming GT 2 Pro flagship smartphone. Realme will be the first to offer bio-polymer material, incorporate a 150-degree wide-angle camera and utilize realme’s Innovation Forward Communications.

Green materials

Realme claims to be the world’s first smartphone designed with sustainable bio-based materials. The “Paper Tech Master Design” was created by Japanese designer, Naoto Fukasawa.

The GT 2 Pro’s back cover will use bio-polymer material to reduce the reliance on fossil raw materials that contribute to global warming. In addition, realme redesigned their box to reduce plastic use from 21.7% to just 0.3%.

GT 2 Pro will feature a massive field of view

Ultra-wide cameras are great for capturing a greater field of view than a traditional lens. The realme GT 2 Pro is the first smartphone to offer a 150-degree ultra-wide camera to capture even more of the scene. The GT 2 Pro’s main camera has an 84-degree field of view, which means the ultra-wide lens can capture up to 278% more of an image.

In addition, realme has developed a fisheye mode for the GT 2 Pro. The fisheye mode will attempt to make a long-field depth effect to create a more striking image.

Innovation Forward Communication

The realme GT 2 Pro features an Antenna Array Matrix that will incorporate an ultra-wide-band antenna switching technology called Hypersmart, a WiFi Enhancer, and 360-degree NFC technology.

The hypersmart antenna has 12 antennas covering all sides of your phone. The GT 2 Pro will evaluate each antenna individually and select the one that gives you the best signal.

According to realme, the symmetrical WiFi antenna will deliver a better overall WiFi connection. According to their tests, this design improved signal stability by 20% when compared to asymmetrical WiFi antennas.

Realme also claims to have increased their NFC signal by up to 500% and an improved distance of 20%.

The realme GT 2 Pro is shaping up to be an interesting phone and I can’t wait to see the device fully unveiled.