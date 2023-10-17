Recently, Realme launched the new GT series smartphone the GT 5 on its home turf. According to reports, Realme will soon announce a Pro variant that is the GT 5 Pro. Ahead of the official launch, the key specifications and renders of the Pro variant surfaced online. 

Reliable tipster DCS revealed that the upcoming GT 5 Pro would feature a circular camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX966 OIS main sensor paired with a 64MP OmniVision periscope zoom lens with 3x optical zoom and a 50MP ultrawide shooter. Furthermore, the device will flaunt a vegan leather finish at the back. 

Leaked specifications suggest the GT 5 Pro will feature Qulacomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset which is set to debut on Oct 24 at Snapdragon Summit 2023. The smartphone is said to sport a 2K curved edge display and a massive 5,400mAh battery with support for whooping 100W fast charging tech and 50W wireless charging.

Realme GT 5 Pro Leaked Specifications

📱 2K BOE AMOLED curved display
🔳 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset
LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.0 storage
🍭 Android 14
📸 50MP IMX966 OIS main camera + 50MP Omnivision OIS 3x telephoto periscope lens rear
🔋 5400mAh battery
⚡ 100W wired charging
50W wireless charging

Abhinav Fating
Abhinav is a tech enthusiast who finds it difficult to hold his excitement when it comes to the latest gadgets. He holds a degree in Engineering and is obsessed with smartphones and Laptops. When he is not writing, you will find him scrolling memes on Instagram.

