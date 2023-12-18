Acclaimed gaming brand REDMAGIC has launched the global version of its latest flagship device, the REDMAGIC 9 Pro. Embracing the motto “The Chill That Never Quits,” this international variant is equipped with state-of-the-art features, offering an unmatched gaming experience.

Exceptional Performance with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the REDMAGIC 9 Pro offers ultra-fast performance and seamless gameplay. It boasts a 32% improvement in CPU and a 34% increase in GPU performance, ensuring it handles demanding games and applications effortlessly.

Brilliant Display Featuring BOE Q9+ FHD+ Luminescent Material

The device features a 6.8-inch BOE Q9+ FHD+ flat screen, with a peak brightness of 1600 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate, ideal for both gaming and video playback. The display also has a DCI-P3 100% color gamut and is safeguarded by Gorilla Glass 5, combining visual excellence with durability.

Superior Audio with DTS:X Ultra Sound Certification

The REDMAGIC 9 Pro’s dual speakers, powered by an 0815 super linear motor and boasting DTS:X Ultra certification, provide rich, detailed sound, enhancing the gaming and multimedia experience.

Advanced Cooling with the ICE 13 System

Its ICE 13 cooling system, featuring a 10-layer mechanism and a high-speed turbofan, ensures the phone remains cool and maintains peak performance, even during long gaming sessions.

Distinctive Designs and Storage Variants

Offered in three designs – Sleet, Cyclone, and Snowfall – the REDMAGIC 9 Pro is available in 12GB RAM + 256GB or 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configurations, catering to various user preferences.

Enhanced Gaming with REDMAGIC OS 9.0

REDMAGIC OS 9.0, tailored for gamers, enhances the GameSpace with customizable options, making it an ideal choice for serious gamers.

Global Availability and Pricing

The REDMAGIC 9 Pro is now available for purchase worldwide. It was initially available for pre-order on December 27, 2023, with open sales commencing on January 3, 2024, at redmagic.gg. The pricing varies based on storage options and designs, providing flexibility for users to select their ideal gaming smartphone.

REDMAGIC 9 Pro Cyclone 16GB RAM + 512GB Memory ($799)

REDMAGIC 9 Pro Snowfall 16GB RAM + 512GB Memory ($799)

REDMAGIC 9 Pro Sleet 12GB RAM + 256GB Memory ($649)

With its top-tier performance, exceptional display, immersive audio, and advanced cooling system, the REDMAGIC 9 Pro stands out as a revolutionary offering in the gaming smartphone market. Catering to hardcore gamers and multimedia enthusiasts alike, this flagship device promises an immersive and enjoyable experience, elevating the standard for gaming and entertainment.