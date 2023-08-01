Redmi unveils its latest entry-level smartphone- the Redmi 12 5G in India. Earlier, Redmi officially teased the Redmi 12 smartphone with a new Moonstone Silver color option which is coming to India as well. This new stunning colorway offers unique and glorious color-changing finishes that change between Pink, Silver, and blue. Redmi launched both 5G and 4G variants in Indian markets which have very similar features with just processor difference. The 5G variant boasts a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor while the 4G variant comes with a Helio G88 chipset. And one of the notable differences is the camera setup, the Redmi 12 5G features a 50MP dual rear camera setup while the 4G variant has a triple rear camera on the back.

In terms of pricing, the Redmi 12 5G kicks off at Rs 10,499 (~$127) while the Redmi 12 4G variant retails at Rs 8,999 (~$109). It comes in Moonstone Silver, Pastel Blue, and Jade Black color options. The Redmi 12 5G and Redmi 12 4G variants will be available from August 4 through Mi.com, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Redmi is offering a crystal glass back design on the Redmi 12 which is quite surprising, the brand offering glass back at this price point. Design apart, there are a number of similarities between the Redmi 12 and Redmi 10 smartphones launched back in 2021.

Speaking about its hardware, the Redmi 12 smartphone boasts a MediaTek Dimensity G88 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on Android 13 based on MIUI 14 custom skin on top. For optics, the device features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor paired with 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. There’s an 8MP selfie snapper at the front of course for selfies and video chats.

Also Read:- Redmi Note 12 Pro+ Review

Redmi 12 sports a 6.79-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 550 nits peak brightness. The device houses a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging support. Other notable features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IP53 water, and dust resistance rating, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.